Poroshenko signed the EU treaty in Brussels in June 2014 (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Ukraine to continue pro-EU reforms despite Dutch 'blow'

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Ukraine will implement its EU treaty despite the Dutch vote because it is good for the country, its president and its EU ambassador have said.

“Ukraine will keep on implementing the association agreement … it is a way to modernise Ukraine and reinforce its independence. We will not turn off the road of European integration,” president Petro Poroshenko said in a statement on Thursday (7 April).

His EU ambassdor, Mykola Tochytskyi told EUobserver that “it’s not for the sake of the...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

