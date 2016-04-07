Ukraine to continue pro-EU reforms despite Dutch 'blow'

Ukraine will implement its EU treaty despite the Dutch vote because it is good for the country, its president and its EU ambassador have said.

“Ukraine will keep on implementing the association agreement … it is a way to modernise Ukraine and reinforce its independence. We will not turn off the road of European integration,” president Petro Poroshenko said in a statement on Thursday (7 April).

His EU ambassdor, Mykola Tochytskyi told EUobserver that “it’s not for the sake of the...