euobserver
Last year, 26,000 Europeans died as a result of a traffic accident. (Photo: David Tubau)

Analysis

Why is road safety not higher on EU agenda?

EU Political
by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

The European Commissioner in charge of transport fell short of begging journalists on Thursday (31 March), pleading with them to write about road safety.

“Please, media, join us and help us to raise this issue, to really become a political priority,” Violeta Bulc said at a press conference, after the commission released figures that showed that last year 26,000 Europeans died as a result of a traffic accident.

T...

EU Political

euobserver

