Lords: Cameron should convey positive Yes message

Prime minister David Cameron should lead the Yes campaign with a positive message instead of one that scares the British public over the consequences of Britain leaving the European Union, a committee of Lords has said, less than three months before the in-out referendum.

The UK government's case for remaining a member of the EU should be "based on an inclusive and positive vision of the UK's role in a reformed EU", they said