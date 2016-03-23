Turkey will not give in to EU on refugee laws

Turkey has no intention of changing domestic laws to make it safer for rejected migrants returned from the EU, Ankara's top diplomatic envoy to Brussels has said.

Turkey's ambassador to the EU, Selim Yenel, told EUobserver in an interview on Monday (21 March) that existing rules and protection standards in Turkey were good enough for both Syrian and non-Syrian asylum seekers.

"We think that this is rather a false argument, you know with regarding Turkey as a safe third country, al...