Merkel and Hollande in Paris: The sanctions could enter into force as early as Friday (Photo: elysee.fr)

Pressure mounts for EU sanctions on Ukraine

EU & the World
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

A consensus is emerging among member states to impose targeted sanctions on Ukraine following violent clashes in Kiev, which left over two dozen people dead.

“Member states are moving towards the decision that we should take these steps,” an EU official close to the issue told this website on Wednesday (19 February).

Ministers in Brussels are thrashing out possible scenarios, with a political agreement set to be announced following a foreign affairs council tomorrow.

“They a...

