Pressure mounts for EU sanctions on Ukraine

A consensus is emerging among member states to impose targeted sanctions on Ukraine following violent clashes in Kiev, which left over two dozen people dead.
“Member states are moving towards the decision that we should take these steps,” an EU official close to the issue told this website on Wednesday (19 February).
Ministers in Brussels are thrashing out possible scenarios, with a political agreement set to be announced following a foreign affairs council tomorrow.
“They a...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
