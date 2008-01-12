Ad
euobserver
Representatives of the African diaspora gathered in Brussels to protest against the signing of new EU-Africa trade deals (Photo: EUobserver)

Protest in Brussels against new EU-Africa trade deals

EU & the World
by Elitsa Vucheva, Brussels,

Some African countries are still against the new set of trade deals proposed by the EU with a march against the so-called European Partnership Agreements taking place in Brussels on Friday (11 January).

The previous trade regime with African countries expired on 31 December after the World Trade Organisation (WTO) deemed the preferential trade systems illegal.

The European Partnership Agreements (EPAs) proposed by the EU offer duty-free terms for most African imports on condition...

