Protest in Brussels against new EU-Africa trade deals

Some African countries are still against the new set of trade deals proposed by the EU with a march against the so-called European Partnership Agreements taking place in Brussels on Friday (11 January).
The previous trade regime with African countries expired on 31 December after the World Trade Organisation (WTO) deemed the preferential trade systems illegal.
The European Partnership Agreements (EPAs) proposed by the EU offer duty-free terms for most African imports on condition...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here