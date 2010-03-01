Ad
Mr Kennard: "Anytime anything dramatic happens in the world ...the world looks to what the US and the EU are going to do" (Photo: useu.usmission.gov)

US diplomat soothes EU nerves after summit debacle

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The US ambassador to the EU has brushed aside speculation that the ascendance of China or confusion arising from the Lisbon Treaty have undermined the special relationship between the two sides.

Focusing on the EU's importance in the areas of security and crisis-relief, the ambassador, William E. Kennard, told EUobserver in an interview: "Anytime anything dramatic happens in the world ...the world looks to what the US and the EU are going to do."

"We have with the EU and its membe...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

