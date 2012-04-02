Ad
Anti-regime rally in Brussels on 1 April. 'There are probably at least five informers here,' one protester told EUobserver (Photo: EUobserver)

Syrian intelligence accused of threatening people in EU capital

EU & the World
Rule of Law
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The Belgian foreign ministry is to investigate allegations that Syrian intelligence is terrorising Syrian opposition expats in the EU capital.

Foreign minister Didier Reynders told Belgian Liberal MEP Louis Michel on Friday (30 March) that he will personally look into claims that Syrian diplomats in Brussels have threatened people who take part in anti-regime rallies that their families in Syria will be harmed unless they stop.

"We don't have any evidence at this stage. But the ...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

