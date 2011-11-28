China looking to snap up EU factories, railways

China is looking to buy EU factories and railways instead of wobbly government bonds as prices fall amid the eurozone crisis.
Minister of commerce Chen Deming articulated the strategy at a business congress in China on Monday (28 November).
"Next year, we will send a delegation for promoting trade and investment to the European countries ... Some European countries are facing a debt crisis and hope to convert their assets to cash and would like foreign capital to acquire their en...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
