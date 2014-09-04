Ad
Nato chief Rasmussen said Russian forces are continuing to attack Ukraine at the start of the summit Thursday (Photo: nato.int)

France halts Russia warship deal, as Nato leaders meet

by Andrew Rettman, CARDIFF,

France has frozen its delivery of a warship to Russia, as Nato leaders meet in the UK for a summit to discuss the Russia-Ukraine war.

The office of President Francois Hollande said on Wednesday (3 September) “the conditions under which France could authorise the delivery of the first helicopter carrier are not in place”.

It added that: “Russia's recent actions run against the foundations of security in Europe”.

The “Mistral” vessel can carry 16 assault helicopters but, defen...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

