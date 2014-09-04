France halts Russia warship deal, as Nato leaders meet

France has frozen its delivery of a warship to Russia, as Nato leaders meet in the UK for a summit to discuss the Russia-Ukraine war.

The office of President Francois Hollande said on Wednesday (3 September) “the conditions under which France could authorise the delivery of the first helicopter carrier are not in place”.

It added that: “Russia's recent actions run against the foundations of security in Europe”.

The “Mistral” vessel can carry 16 assault helicopters but, defen...