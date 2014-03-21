Ad
euobserver
Merkel, Hollande (c), and Polish leader Donald Tusk: A decision on economic sanctions will require another summit (Photo: Council of European Union)

EU leaders agree new Russia sanctions

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

EU leaders have reacted to Russia's annexation of Crimea by blacklisting 12 new names and by agreeing to send EU peace monitors if need be.

"We have 12 names and I can assure you that some of them are really high-ranking,” EU Council chief Herman Van Rompuy told press after a summit in Brussels on Thursday (20 March).

The list will be made public at around 4.30pm local time on Friday.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said it is “close" to one adopted by the US earlier the sam...

