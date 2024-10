EU keeps Ukraine at arm's length as government wobbles

The upcoming EU-Ukraine summit is heading for embarrassment as EU states continue to hold back an accession "perspective" for Ukraine, while a fresh row between Ukrainian President, Viktor Yushchenko, and Prime Minister, Yulia Tymoshenko, may see yet another government fold.

EU diplomats on Wednesday (3 September) agreed a draft summit statement should say the EU acknowledges "the European aspirations of Ukraine" and "leaves open the way for further progressive developments in EU-Ukrai...