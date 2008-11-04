Ad
euobserver
Spain's Mr Zapatero has furiously worked the phone lines trying to get an invitation to the party (Photo: Inma Mesa-PSOE)

Barroso backs Spanish seat at G20 summit

EU & the World
by Leigh Phillips,

European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso has called for Spain, the fifth largest economy in the European Union and the eighth largest in the world, to be invited to the upcoming emergency G20 meeting in Washington on 17 November on tackling the global financial crisis.

"Spain should be at the summit in Washington," he told reporters after meeting with the Spanish prime minister, Jose Luis Rodriquez Zapatero at the Moncloa Palace in Madrid.

"For obvious reasons Spain shoul...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World
Spain's Mr Zapatero has furiously worked the phone lines trying to get an invitation to the party (Photo: Inma Mesa-PSOE)

Tags

EU & the World
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections