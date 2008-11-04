Barroso backs Spanish seat at G20 summit

European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso has called for Spain, the fifth largest economy in the European Union and the eighth largest in the world, to be invited to the upcoming emergency G20 meeting in Washington on 17 November on tackling the global financial crisis.

"Spain should be at the summit in Washington," he told reporters after meeting with the Spanish prime minister, Jose Luis Rodriquez Zapatero at the Moncloa Palace in Madrid.

"For obvious reasons Spain shoul...