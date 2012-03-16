EU ponders sending back Belarus ambassadors

EU diplomats will on Friday (17 March) discuss whether to send back their ambassadors to Minsk following a diplomatic row over sanctions.
Foreign relations spokesowman Maja Kocjancic told EUobserver on Friday morning that no decision has yet been taken. She noted that EU countries are working on "a co-ordinated approach" to avoid the envoys trickling back one by one instead of in a joint EU action.
The ambassadors left in late February in solidarity with the EU envoy to Minsk and...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.