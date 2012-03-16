EU ponders sending back Belarus ambassadors

EU diplomats will on Friday (17 March) discuss whether to send back their ambassadors to Minsk following a diplomatic row over sanctions.

Foreign relations spokesowman Maja Kocjancic told EUobserver on Friday morning that no decision has yet been taken. She noted that EU countries are working on "a co-ordinated approach" to avoid the envoys trickling back one by one instead of in a joint EU action.

The ambassadors left in late February in solidarity with the EU envoy to Minsk and...