EU delays terror list update amid Iran diplomacy

The EU has put off a decision on whether to keep Iran opposition group PMOI on its terrorist register, amid fresh diplomatic efforts to stop Tehran's nuclear enrichment programme.

European foreign ministers meeting in Luxembourg on Monday (16 June) were due to update the EU's terror list in a regular six-monthly process, but will now wait until a UK parliament ruling.

The British Court of Appeal in May said the UK was wrong to add the People's Mujahideen Organisation of Iran (PM...