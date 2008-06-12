Ad
EU delays terror list update amid Iran diplomacy

by Philippa Runner,

The EU has put off a decision on whether to keep Iran opposition group PMOI on its terrorist register, amid fresh diplomatic efforts to stop Tehran's nuclear enrichment programme.

European foreign ministers meeting in Luxembourg on Monday (16 June) were due to update the EU's terror list in a regular six-monthly process, but will now wait until a UK parliament ruling.

The British Court of Appeal in May said the UK was wrong to add the People's Mujahideen Organisation of Iran (PM...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

EU & the World

