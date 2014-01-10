EU countries provisionally agree African mission

EU countries have provisionally agreed to send troops to Bangui airport to protect civilians and distribute aid.

An EU source told EUobserver that member states' ambassadors on the Political and Security Committee "unanimously" endorsed the proposal at a meeting in Brussels on Friday (10 January).

The final decision is to be taken by foreign ministers on 20 January.

Details on the composition and mandate of the "battalion"-sized force will be worked out in the next few weeks...