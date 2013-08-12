Ad
euobserver
Bailout countries, such as Greece and Spain, were the worst hit (Photo: stumayhew)

EU banks closed 5,500 branches in 2012

by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

More than 5,500 bank branches were shut down last year across the EU, as the bloc's retail banks continue to feel the pain from the eurozone crisis.

The data, published by the Frankfurt-based European Central Bank over the weekend, shows that more than 20,000 high street bank branches closed between 2008 and 2012, equivalent to around 9 percent. At the start of 2013, there were 218,687 branches in the EU, equivalent to one for every 2,300 people.

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

