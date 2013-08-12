EU banks closed 5,500 branches in 2012

More than 5,500 bank branches were shut down last year across the EU, as the bloc's retail banks continue to feel the pain from the eurozone crisis.

The data, published by the Frankfurt-based European Central Bank over the weekend, shows that more than 20,000 high street bank branches closed between 2008 and 2012, equivalent to around 9 percent. At the start of 2013, there were 218,687 branches in the EU, equivalent to one for every 2,300 people.

Unsurprisingly, the EU's bailout ...