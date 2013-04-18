EU anti-fraud office in 'open hostility' with independence panel

The EU's internal fraud office, Olaf, has had a "significant breakdown" in relations with its supervisory committee - a panel designed to ensure the fraud investigators are working independently of external pressure.

The findings are part of a report published Wednesday (17 April) by the UK's House of Lords looking into fraud in the EU budget.

The report found that between Olaf and its five-member supervisory panel, "the situation had progressed ... to a point where the relations...