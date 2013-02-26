Schulz: No to EU budget, Yes to free trade with US

The head of the European Parliament has criticised governments for pressuring MEPs into signing off a deal on the EU budget for 2014-2020, but voiced enthusiastic support for free trade talks with the US.

"The so-called compromise on the multi-annual budget negotiated by heads of governments will have no majority in the European Parliament, we will reject it for sure," Martin Schulz said on Monday (25 February) during a debate in Berlin organised by the Atlantic Bridge, a Berlin-based a...