Timbuktu - local people rejoiced when French soldiers drove out jihadists. But a new threat is emerging (Photo: Emilio Labrador)

EU ministers raise alarm on Mali executions

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU foreign ministers have given weight to reports that Malian soldiers are murdering civilians in the French-liberated north.

The ministers said in a statement in Brussels on Thursday (31 January) that: "The EU is alarmed about allegations of human rights violations and appeals to the Malian authorities to look into the matter immediately ... All the perpetrators of human rights violations must be held responsible for their acts."

They said UN human rights monitors should mobilise...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

