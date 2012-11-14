Ad
euobserver
Barroso collects honorary degree while in Baku last year (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Azerbaijan dangles EU gas bonanza

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Azerbaijan says it might sell up to 50 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas a year to the EU in future. But it wants more than just money in return.

Rovnag Abdullayev, the head of the country's top energy firm, Socar, told diplomats, officials and press at a meeting in Brussels on Tuesday (13 November): "Our overall export potential will be 40-50 bcm by 2025 and most of this will be destined for European markets."

The huge figure would account for 10 percent of EU gas consumption. <...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

