Osborne isolated on EU bonus cap (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

UK isolated as EU ministers agree bank bonus cap

by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

London has been left isolated in its opposition to bank bonus rules, with EU lawmakers set to agree to cap payments, ignoring last minute opposition from UK finance minister George Osborne.

The new rules, set to be introduced next year, would limit bankers' bonuses to the equivalent of their salary, or two times their salary so long as shareholders agree.

Although EU finance ministers in Brussels on Tuesday (5 March) agreed to defer some technical points for further negotiation,...

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

