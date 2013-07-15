Ad
Leaving EU would be an 'historic error" (Photo: Valentina Pop)

Leaving EU would be 'historic error,' UK group says

by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

Quitting the EU would be an "historic error" for the UK, according to a cross-party campaign group.

In a manifesto released on Monday (15 July) titled 'Better off in a Better Europe', the British Influence group said that the UK should instead seek to "reboot the EU for the 21st century" and to make the EU "leaner and meaner."

The EU should "focus only on essential tasks.., do better in getting value from its budget and eliminate fraud and be more transparent with its decision mak...

