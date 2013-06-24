US enthusiastic about trade deal despite culture opt-out

After months of enthusiastic talk about the most lucrative trade agreement in history, EU-US trade negotiations got off to an inauspicious start.

With their American counterparts waiting in Washington, EU trade ministers spent more than 12 hours holed up in a meeting in Luxembourg after the French government insisted that it would veto a negotiating mandate that did not exclude audio-visual services.

In the end, a face-saving compromise was agreed. The film industry will not be p...