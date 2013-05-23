Ad
euobserver
Olaf chief Giovanni Kessler says some media reports into the Dalli case have been one-sided (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

EU anti-fraud chief defends role in Dalligate

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The director general of the EU’s anti-fraud agency, Olaf, has said public confidence in the office has increased despite allegations of wrongdoing in an investigation that led to the dismissal of EU commissioner John Dalli last October.

“After this case, more people are reporting to Olaf, also public authorities, so I think we have gained trust in the general public,” Olaf chief Giovanni Kessler told reporters in Brussels on Thursday (23 May).

He cited an Olaf activity report, rel...

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Olaf leak questions legal basis of Dalli probe
InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

