EU says Kosovo tensions 'unacceptable'

The EU on Wednesday said the escalation of violence at the Kosovo-Serbian border is "unacceptable" and called on both Pristina and Belgrade to defuse tensions "immediately" after one Kosovo policeman was killed and border posts set on fire.

"Violence will never be tolerated and unilateral actions are not the way forward," EU foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton said in a statement, adding that she spoke to both the Serbian President Boris Tadic and Kosovo Prime Minister Hashim Thaci to...