Iraq commission, UN dismiss MEP's election fraud concerns

Iraq's electoral commission lashed out on Saturday (13 March) at accusations of "widespread fraud" and incompetence from the European Parliament's chair of Iraq delegation.

On Thursday, Struan Stevenson, the UK Conservative chairman of the parliament's delegation for relations with Iraq, announced that he had compiled a 35-page dossier outlining allegations of electoral fraud primarily benefiting the incumbent, Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki.

Mr al-Maliki is leading in seven provi...