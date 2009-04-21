Ad
euobserver
Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad says Israel is a "racist state" (Photo: Wikipedia)

EU states walk out during Ahmadinejad speech

EU & the World
by Valentina Pop,

European diplomats on Monday (20 April) walked out of the UN's anti-racism conference in Geneva after Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad said the Israeli government is "racist."

The move comes after initial divisions among EU states on boycotting the event for fear that Mr Ahmadinejad might use it as a platform to attack Israel.

Most of the 27 member states decided to send diplomats to the five-day event in Geneva, entitled the "Durban Review Conference" and aimed at tackling r...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World
Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad says Israel is a "racist state" (Photo: Wikipedia)

Tags

EU & the World
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections