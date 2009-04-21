EU states walk out during Ahmadinejad speech

European diplomats on Monday (20 April) walked out of the UN's anti-racism conference in Geneva after Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad said the Israeli government is "racist."

The move comes after initial divisions among EU states on boycotting the event for fear that Mr Ahmadinejad might use it as a platform to attack Israel.

Most of the 27 member states decided to send diplomats to the five-day event in Geneva, entitled the "Durban Review Conference" and aimed at tackling r...