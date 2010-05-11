Ad
Barack Obama had a long phone conversation with Angela Merkel (Photo: White House)

Obama phoned Merkel on euro bail-out

EU & the World
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

US President Barack Obama telephoned German Chancellor Angela Merkel over the weekend to persuade her to agree to the €750 billion bailout package for the eurozone.

Mr Obama made two phone calls to German Chancellor Angela Merkel in the last three days and also spoke to French President Nicolas Sarkozy as EU leaders and then their finance ministers were struggling to pin down the deal, White House spokesman Robert Gibbs said Monday.

"The president and his economic team have been f...

EU & the World
EU & the World
