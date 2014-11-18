Ad
Israeli soldier in occupied West Bank (Photo: Rosie Gabrielle)

Mogherini makes light of leaked EU paper on Israel sanctions

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Europe’s new foreign relations chief has denied the EU is in talks on Israel sanctions, despite a leaked paper on the issue.

Federica Mogherini, who chaired her first foreign ministers’ meeting in Brussels on Monday (17 November), told press the leaked paper is a “technical working hypothesis” which “member states requested” when her predecessor was in office.

She added: “It is not at the heart of today’s discussions on how to start a positive process with the Israelis and Pales...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

