Mogherini makes light of leaked EU paper on Israel sanctions

Europe’s new foreign relations chief has denied the EU is in talks on Israel sanctions, despite a leaked paper on the issue.

Federica Mogherini, who chaired her first foreign ministers’ meeting in Brussels on Monday (17 November), told press the leaked paper is a “technical working hypothesis” which “member states requested” when her predecessor was in office.

She added: “It is not at the heart of today’s discussions on how to start a positive process with the Israelis and Pales...