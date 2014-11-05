Ad
'Threats to pluralism, honest government, and civil rights remain very real' (Photo: Valentina Pop)

The state of Europe’s democracy 25 years after the Wall

by Sylvana Kolaczkowska and Zselyke Csaky, Brussels,

The fall of the Berlin Wall 25 years ago this week swept away the most glaring gaps in political and economic opportunity between Western and East Central Europe.

As distinctions between “old” and “new” Europe blur, the declining health of democracy in the continent’s postcommunist frontier states threatens both democratic values and the security of the region. \n \nIn Hungary, the idea of “failed transition”- that Hungary’s shift to democracy after 1989 was unsuccessful and incomplete...

