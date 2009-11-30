Swiss vote to ban minarets

Swiss voters backed a ban on the construction of minarets in a referendum on Sunday (29 November), a vote that has been condemned by human rights groups and which is certain to provoke anger amongst Muslims across Europe.

Some 57 percent of voters on a relatively low turnout of 53 percent in 22 out of the country's 26 cantons backed the measure.

Proponents of the measure claimed that minarets were symbolic of the Islamisation of the country.

Switzerland has a population of ...