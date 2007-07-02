Europeans see US as major world security risk

An opinion survey in the five largest EU states show most people continue to see the United States as the greatest threat to world stability, while the image of China has also suffered a blow.

According to an FT/Harris Poll published on Monday (2 July), 32 percent of Europeans – coming from Germany, France, the UK, Italy and Spain – labelled the US a bigger threat than any other state, with the Spaniards (46 percent) most critical.

The security image of China has also taken a bl...