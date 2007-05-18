Ad
euobserver
The Samara meeting has seen one of the most tense build-ups to an EU-Russia summit for years (Photo: kremlin.ru)

EU and Russia tackle thorny issues at Samara summit

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman,

EU leaders and Russia's Vladimir Putin discussed worsening bilateral relations at an informal dinner in the Volzhsky Utyos health spa near Samara on Thursday (17 May) evening, with energy, human rights and Kosovo on the official agenda for Friday.

"It's always good to speak to each other rather than talking about each other," German chancellor Angela Merkel said arriving at the venue, AFP reports. "I came here with this spirit of defending European interests in that sense of solidarity,...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

The Samara meeting has seen one of the most tense build-ups to an EU-Russia summit for years (Photo: kremlin.ru)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections