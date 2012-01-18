Ad
Oil barrels: 'a number of Gulf countries have already said they are ready to provide more supply' (Photo: ezioman)

Iranian oil, gold and banks on EU hitlist

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

An oil embargo from 1 July, a partial ban on the central bank and a prohibition on trade in gold and gems are among the latest EU ideas on how to stop Iran building nuclear bombs.

Talks in Brussels on details are expected to go on until Friday (20 January) before EU foreign ministers unveil the sanctions on Monday.

The big outstanding issue is how Greece, Italy and Spain can switch from buying oil from Iran to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates without losing money. Anoth...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

