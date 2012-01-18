Iranian oil, gold and banks on EU hitlist

An oil embargo from 1 July, a partial ban on the central bank and a prohibition on trade in gold and gems are among the latest EU ideas on how to stop Iran building nuclear bombs.

Talks in Brussels on details are expected to go on until Friday (20 January) before EU foreign ministers unveil the sanctions on Monday.

The big outstanding issue is how Greece, Italy and Spain can switch from buying oil from Iran to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates without losing money. Anoth...