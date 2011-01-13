Lebanon crisis raises risk of conflict on EU's southern fringe

The threat of a fresh and potentially contagious Middle East conflict has sharply increased after the collapse of the Lebanese government. But EU structures can do little to influence the situation.

The crisis unfolded on Wednesday (12 January) when 10 ministers linked to the militant Shia Muslim group Hezbollah and another minister quit the coalition government, forcing its demise. Hezbollah took the step in protest that Prime Minister Saad Hariri, a pro-Western Sunni Muslim, is givin...