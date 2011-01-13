Ad
euobserver
Poster of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nazrallah, who has for years stayed in hiding out of fear of an Israeli strike (Photo: looking4poetry)

Lebanon crisis raises risk of conflict on EU's southern fringe

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The threat of a fresh and potentially contagious Middle East conflict has sharply increased after the collapse of the Lebanese government. But EU structures can do little to influence the situation.

The crisis unfolded on Wednesday (12 January) when 10 ministers linked to the militant Shia Muslim group Hezbollah and another minister quit the coalition government, forcing its demise. Hezbollah took the step in protest that Prime Minister Saad Hariri, a pro-Western Sunni Muslim, is givin...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

