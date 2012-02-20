Ad
euobserver
Tehran is stopping its oil exports to France and UK (Photo: Recovering Sick Soul)

Iran stops oil sale to France and UK

EU & the World
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Iran stopped oil exports to the UK and France on Sunday (19 January) in what is seen as a pre-emptive move ahead of the EU’s sanctions against the regime.

The EU will stop importing Iran’s crude oil starting 1 July. It also sanctioned Tehran's petrochemicals industry and froze some of the Central Bank of Iran's assets.

The EU imports around 600,000 barrels of crude oil a day, the equivalent to 18 percent of all its daily oil energy needs, from the country. Most of the oil is shi...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

EU sanctions on Iran peppered with exemptions
EU points to oil reserves after Iran threat
Tehran is stopping its oil exports to France and UK (Photo: Recovering Sick Soul)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections