Iran stops oil sale to France and UK

Iran stopped oil exports to the UK and France on Sunday (19 January) in what is seen as a pre-emptive move ahead of the EU’s sanctions against the regime.
The EU will stop importing Iran’s crude oil starting 1 July. It also sanctioned Tehran's petrochemicals industry and froze some of the Central Bank of Iran's assets.
The EU imports around 600,000 barrels of crude oil a day, the equivalent to 18 percent of all its daily oil energy needs, from the country. Most of the oil is shi...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.