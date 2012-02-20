Iran stops oil sale to France and UK

Iran stopped oil exports to the UK and France on Sunday (19 January) in what is seen as a pre-emptive move ahead of the EU’s sanctions against the regime.

The EU will stop importing Iran’s crude oil starting 1 July. It also sanctioned Tehran's petrochemicals industry and froze some of the Central Bank of Iran's assets.

The EU imports around 600,000 barrels of crude oil a day, the equivalent to 18 percent of all its daily oil energy needs, from the country. Most of the oil is shi...