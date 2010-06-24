EU welcomes end to Russia-Belarus gas dispute

Gazprom has told the European Commission that its gas dispute with Belarus is over after Moscow and Minsk made part payments on claims of outstanding debts.
"We do understand that an agreement has been reached between Belarus and Russia. We got this confirmed orally from Gazprom," a commission spokeswoman told press in Brussels on Thursday (24 June). "We expect the flow can now be restarted to European consumers. We also have first indications that gas flow in Lithuania is getting back...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
