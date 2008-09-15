Ad
The EU police mission will initially deploy in the buffer zones (Photo: Wikipedia)

Question marks remain over EU's Georgia mission

by Renata Goldirova, Brussels,

The European Union has given its green light to a civilian mission to Georgia. But a question mark remains over whether some 200 EU observers will dare to operate in the entire country, including its breakaway regions of South Ossetia and Abkhazia, now under Russia's protection.

"The council [representing EU states] has decided to send an independent civilian observer mission to Georgia, under the European security and defence policy, which will be deployed by 1 October," reads the tex...

