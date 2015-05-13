Ad
euobserver
"We reject Soviet-style parading of military might" (Photo: Dmitriy Fomin)

'We reject Soviet-style parading of military might'

EU & the World
Opinion
by Petro Poroshenko, Kiev,

On the 70th anniversary of victory over Nazism, Ukraine joined the European tradition of commemorating the 8 May Remembrance and Reconciliation Day, departing from the Soviet narrative of the Second World War.

This year, we want to begin to tell the world the true story of the people of Ukraine who found themselves caught between Stalin and Hitler.

Back in 1945, Ukraine got special recognition for its war efforts - as one of the founding members of the UN - in respect of the mill...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Related articles

Ukraine: humanitarian disaster as fighting continues
"We reject Soviet-style parading of military might" (Photo: Dmitriy Fomin)

Tags

EU & the WorldOpinion
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections