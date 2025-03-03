Ad
EU leaders will discuss Russia and Ukraine at a summit in Brussels on Thursday (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Hungary expected to drop veto on EU's Russia blacklist

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Hungary is still threatening to block the rollover of the EU’s Russia blacklist, but few believe they will do it despite the US pivot to Russia.

Hungarian government spokesman Zoltán Kovács had posted on X on 20 February that "Hungary will not support extending EU sanctions on Russian and Belarusian individuals, as time must be given for US-Russia peace talks...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

