Russian gas battles EU free trade for future of Moldova

Swedish foreign minister Carl Bildt has told EUobserver that the prospect of an EU free trade pact is better for the future of Moldova than cheap Russian gas as neighbouring powers seek to build influence in post-election Moldova.

"We did not offer any gas, Sweden is very bad at that. So is Poland, by the way," Swedish foreign minister Carl Bildt told EUobserver on the margins of an EU foreign ministers' meeting in Brussels on Monday (13 December) after visiting Chisinau with his Polis...