EU defends Israel's Gaza incursion

EU countries have defended Israel’s use of force in Gaza, but blamed it for harming peace prospects in the longer term.
Foreign ministers in a joint statement on Tuesday (22 July) said they are “appalled by the human cost” of some parts of “the Israeli military operation”, which has killed hundreds of Palestinian civilians.
But they “recognised Israel's legitimate right to defend itself”, while blaming Hamas, the militant group which rules Gaza, for “indiscriminate firing of roc...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
