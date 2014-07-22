EU defends Israel's Gaza incursion

EU countries have defended Israel’s use of force in Gaza, but blamed it for harming peace prospects in the longer term.

Foreign ministers in a joint statement on Tuesday (22 July) said they are “appalled by the human cost” of some parts of “the Israeli military operation”, which has killed hundreds of Palestinian civilians.

But they “recognised Israel's legitimate right to defend itself”, while blaming Hamas, the militant group which rules Gaza, for “indiscriminate firing of roc...