Lithuania unveils EU presidency logo

A summer day on the bank of the Neris river: children fly kites, the smell of barbecue is in the air, pop songs resound from a small stage.

EU flags are being distributed and dozens of teenagers wear sweaters with the same logo that is printed on a huge flag spread out on the grass: the Lithuanian EU presidency logo.

President Dalia Grybauskaite, a former EU budget commissioner, joined the crowd in holding the flag. It is then lifted in the air by a kite and flies over the Neris ...