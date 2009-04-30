EU downplays China postal law ahead of talks

The European Commission denied on Thursday (30 April) it was launching an investigation into a new Chinese law that would prevent international companies from accessing China's lucrative domestic postal market.

"This is an issue that we have been discussing with the Chinese for quite some time," commission spokesman Lutz Gullner told EUobserver.

"We have received the law. We are now analysing it and we are looking at all aspects, including its World Trade Organisation compatibil...