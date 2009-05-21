China warns EU not to meddle in internal affairs

Speaking after the eleventh EU-China summit in Prague on Wednesday (20 May), Chinese premier Wen Jiabao warned the European Union not to meddle in China's domestic affairs.

"In conducting strategic cooperation between China and the EU, the most important thing is to stick to the principles of mutual respect and not interfere in each other's internal affairs," Wen said.

The warning comes just weeks before Tibet's spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, is due to visit several countries...