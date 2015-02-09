Ad
euobserver
Mogherini said nothing short of the full Minsk protocol would be acceptable (Photo: consilium.europa.au)

EU delays Russia blacklist by one week

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU foreign ministers have delayed Russia sanctions for one week in order not to disrupt peace talks in Minsk on Wednesday (11 February).

They agreed, in Brussels on Monday, to blacklist 19 individuals and nine entities. But they said the visa bans and asset freeze would only enter into life next Monday if there is no breakthrough at the Minsk event.

The list includes Russian deputy defence minister Anatoly Antonov, two officials, two MPs, and 14 Russian agents in Ukraine, as well...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

EU leaders to meet with Russia and Ukraine in Minsk
US has little faith in Hollande-Merkel trip to Russia
EU to blacklist five Russians
Mogherini said nothing short of the full Minsk protocol would be acceptable (Photo: consilium.europa.au)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections