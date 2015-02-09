EU delays Russia blacklist by one week

EU foreign ministers have delayed Russia sanctions for one week in order not to disrupt peace talks in Minsk on Wednesday (11 February).
They agreed, in Brussels on Monday, to blacklist 19 individuals and nine entities. But they said the visa bans and asset freeze would only enter into life next Monday if there is no breakthrough at the Minsk event.
The list includes Russian deputy defence minister Anatoly Antonov, two officials, two MPs, and 14 Russian agents in Ukraine, as well...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
