Ashton adds voice to outcry on North Korea attack

EU foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton has sharply criticised North Korea's attack on a South Korean island on Tuesday (23 November), which raised tensions between the two sides to a level analysts say have not been seen since the 1950s.

Mid-afternoon, Ms Ashton said she was "deeply concerned" by the situation on the Korean penninsula. Early this morning, North Korea's military fired dozens of artillery shells at the island of Yeonpyeong, some 12 kilometres from the North's coastline,...