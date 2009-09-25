EU to step up talks with new Moldovan government

The European Union is to accelerate talks aimed at sealing special partnership status for Moldova, the Swedish presidency said on Friday, as the new non-Communist prime minister took office in Chisinau.
The EU "looks forward to starting, as soon as possible, negotiations on a new agreement with Moldova that will replace and go beyond the current Partnership and Cooperation Agreement," a statement from the Swedish EU presidency reads.
"The European Union stands ready to support Mol...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here