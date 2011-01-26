EU to Cairo: respect 'legitimate yearnings' of citizens

Brussels has called on Egypt to respect the "yearnings" of its citizens and their "legitimate wish" for change after street-fighting erupted in Egypt and Lebanon, in a widening ring of unrest on the EU's southern fringe after the revolution in Tunisia.

"Today thousands of Egyptian citizens have gathered in the streets of Cairo to declare their wish for political change," European foreign policy spokeswoman Maja Kocijancic told EUobserver late on Tuesday night (24 January) following a d...